Bharat Electronics declares second interim dividend, record date next week

“In continuation to earlier letter dated 2nd March, 2023 we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 17th March, 2023, inter alia, has declared second interim dividend of ₹0.60/- (60%) per equity share of Re 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2022-23. The second interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration," Bharat Electronics informed in an exchange filing today.