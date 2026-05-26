Five blue-chip stocks investors should track for the next five years

India’s equity markets have consistently rewarded investors who back businesses capable of compounding steadily through economic cycles.
Blue-chip growth stocks sit at the intersection of scale, resilience and disciplined capital allocation. These companies combine strong balance sheets, sector leadership and the ability to grow earnings sustainably without taking outsized risks.
Here are five blue-chip companies that stand out for their execution track record, growth visibility and long-term expansion potential.
Bharat Electronics
BEL is a Navratna public sector undertaking that manufactures aerospace and defence electronics systems for India’s military and strategic programmes.
The company is a leader in defence electronics, with products spanning radars, missile systems, defence communication, electronic warfare and avionics. In the non-defence segment, BEL also caters to sectors such as space and cybersecurity.