Five blue-chip stocks investors should track for the next five years

India’s equity markets have consistently rewarded investors who back businesses capable of compounding steadily through economic cycles.
India’s equity markets have consistently rewarded investors who back businesses capable of compounding steadily through economic cycles.
Blue-chip growth stocks sit at the intersection of scale, resilience and disciplined capital allocation. These companies combine strong balance sheets, sector leadership and the ability to grow earnings sustainably without taking outsized risks.
Blue-chip growth stocks sit at the intersection of scale, resilience and disciplined capital allocation. These companies combine strong balance sheets, sector leadership and the ability to grow earnings sustainably without taking outsized risks.
Here are five blue-chip companies that stand out for their execution track record, growth visibility and long-term expansion potential.
Bharat Electronics
BEL is a Navratna public sector undertaking that manufactures aerospace and defence electronics systems for India’s military and strategic programmes.
The company is a leader in defence electronics, with products spanning radars, missile systems, defence communication, electronic warfare and avionics. In the non-defence segment, BEL also caters to sectors such as space and cybersecurity.
Defence remains BEL’s core business, contributing 90-92% of revenue, while the non-defence business accounts for 8-10%.
For FY27, management expects the defence-to-non-defence ratio to remain at about 90:10, while steadily increasing the non-defence share to 15-20% over time.
Exports currently contribute 4-5% of turnover, with the company targeting more than 10% over the next five years.
Management expects the company to maintain a strong growth trajectory over the next 5-10 years, supported by a robust order pipeline and continued capacity expansion.
Financially, revenue grew 16% year-on-year to ₹274.8 billion, driven by order-book execution. Ebitda stood at ₹80 billion with margins of 30%, while net profit rose 14% to ₹60.5 billion.
BEL expects revenue growth of 15% going forward, while Ebitda margins are projected to remain above 28%.
A robust order book of ₹738.8 billion as of 1 April 2026 provides revenue visibility of more than two years based on FY26 revenue of ₹274.8 billion.
Management expects order inflows of more than ₹550 billion in FY27, up from ₹300 billion in FY26. The ₹320 billion QRSAM order expected by June 2026 remains a key growth trigger.
BEL is also aggressively pursuing opportunities in government data centres and advanced military programmes such as the AMCA prototype development project.
However, execution delays and slower-than-expected order inflows remain key risks.
Larsen & Toubro
L&T is a diversified engineering and infrastructure conglomerate with a dominant presence in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects.
As of March 2026, L&T’s order book stood at a record ₹7,403.3 billion, offering strong revenue visibility.
However, 52% of the order book comes from international markets, with nearly 78% of that exposure linked to the Middle East, making geopolitical developments an important monitorable.
Management remains optimistic, citing strong national capex programmes in the region and no major project cancellations so far.
The company sees a $30-50 billion opportunity in West Asia over the next three years through reconstruction and facility reinstatement projects.
Financially, standalone revenue grew 8% year-on-year to ₹1,536.8 billion. Operating profit declined 5% to ₹126.5 billion as margins contracted by 100 basis points. Net profit fell 42% to ₹62.9 billion due to an exceptional loss of ₹65.9 billion.
Looking ahead, L&T is transitioning away from capital-heavy legacy assets. The company has signed agreements to divest its stakes in Nabha Power and Hyderabad Metro.
For the next five years (FY27-31), the company is targeting a 10% to 12% CAGR in order inflows, a 12-15% CAGR in revenue, and a return on equity (RoE) of 16-17%.
To drive future growth, L&T is investing heavily in new business segments.
The company plans to invest nearly ₹150 billion in green hydrogen, ₹100 billion in AI-ready data centres, ₹50 billion in industrial electronics, and ₹30 billion in semiconductor design IPs.
Technology adoption and automation are expected to improve execution efficiency across the core EPC business.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) is India’s leading public-sector shipyard and the only Indian shipyard to build both destroyers and conventional submarines such as the Scorpene-class.
The company focuses on warships, stealth frigates and submarines — long-gestation projects that provide multi-year revenue visibility and margin expansion.
More than 95% of MDL’s revenue comes from defence.
Revenue rose 14% year-on-year to ₹130 billion, while Ebitda grew 6% to ₹34 billion with margins at 16%. Net profit increased 7% to ₹25.8 billion.
As of March 2026, MDL’s unexecuted order book stood at ₹205.4 billion, providing revenue visibility of over a year.
The company’s long-term growth depends heavily on securing mega defence contracts. MDL has an addressable opportunity pipeline of more than ₹3 trillion over the next decade.
Key upcoming mega-projects under negotiation or discussion include 3 units of P-75 Submarines ( ₹360 billion), 6 units of P-75 (I) ( ₹700 billion), 7 units of P-15 C ( ₹700 billion), and 4 units of P-17 (B) ( ₹500 billion).
If these contracts materialise, MDL’s order book could expand 4-5 times to ₹1.1-1.3 trillion by FY27.
To support future demand, the company is pursuing a ₹50 billion greenfield expansion in Tamil Nadu alongside developments at its Nhava yard and Mumbai Port Authority land.
MDL is also diversifying into ship repair and commercial shipbuilding through the acquisition of Colombo Dockyard.
Still, given the long execution timelines in shipbuilding, growth visibility remains dependent on timely order wins and execution.
Mahindra & Mahindra
M&M is one of India’s leading automobile manufacturers and the country’s top SUV player by revenue, with a 25.3% market share. The company also leads the electric vehicle segment with a 9.6% market share, while commanding 52.3% share in light commercial vehicles and 43.6% in farm equipment.
For FY26, standalone revenue surged 25% year-on-year to ₹1,477.7 billion. Operating profit rose 26% to ₹231.7 billion with margins at 16%, while net profit climbed 32% to ₹156.4 billion.
For FY27, the company expects mid- to high-teen growth in SUV volumes, supported by strong demand for models such as the XUV 7XO, electric 9S and the Bolero range. To support this growth, M&M plans to ramp up SUV production capacity from 64,500 units per month to 68,000 units by late FY27. The company also plans to launch or enhance 19 new tractors during the year.
Looking ahead, M&M is preparing an aggressive product pipeline with plans to launch 16 new SUVs, including 10 ICE vehicles and six EVs, along with 10 new LCV launches. It is also setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility in Nagpur, expected to become operational by 2028.
Management has laid out an ambitious FY20-31 roadmap targeting 8x growth in auto revenue, 3x growth in farm revenue and 4x growth in trucking and bus revenues. Financially, the company is targeting 15-20% annualised EPS growth over the next five years with a baseline RoE of 18%.
ICICI Prudential AMC
The company is India’s second-largest asset management company and a direct play on rising mutual fund penetration in the country. Its core businesses include mutual funds, portfolio management services, alternative investment funds and offshore advisory services.
As of March 2026, total mutual fund QAAUM stood at ₹11,047.9 billion with a market share of 13.5%. The company claims the highest market share among actively managed schemes at 13.7%, while its equity scheme market share stands at 14.2%.
The alternatives business, spanning listed equity, private credit and real estate, had QAAUM of ₹730 billion as of March 2026. The AMC currently serves around 17 million unique customers.
Financial performance remained strong in FY26, with revenue growing 23% year-on-year to ₹57.6 billion. Operating profit rose 29% to ₹41.7 billion, while net profit increased 24% to ₹33 billion.
Management expects SIP inflows to remain structurally strong, supported by young, first-time investors entering equity markets through digital and fintech platforms. The company is also focusing on expanding its alternatives business, offshore presence and new fund launches.
Effective 1 April 2026, ICICI Prudential AMC took over investment management rights for select funds from ICICI Venture Funds, adding ₹46.3 billion in fee-paying committed funds. The Gulf region remains a strategic growth market, supported by a dedicated team and office in Dubai International Financial Centre.
However, the rationalisation of total expense ratios from April 2026 could pressure margins if not offset by higher AUM growth, product mix improvements or operating leverage.
Bottomline
Long-term wealth creation rarely comes from chasing momentum alone. More often, it comes from owning businesses that steadily compound earnings, strengthen their competitive positions and allocate capital efficiently over time.
These five companies operate in sectors benefiting from powerful structural tailwinds — from defence manufacturing and infrastructure to automobiles and financialization.
While near-term volatility is inevitable, their scale, execution capability and long-term growth visibility make them strong candidates for a five-year watchlist.
Nevertheless, it’s important to analyze the company's fundamentals, including financial performance, corporate governance practices, and growth strategy.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com