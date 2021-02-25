OPEN APP
Bharat Electronics (BEL) to consider 2nd interim dividend for FY21 on March 16
BEL had earlier announced interim dividend of ₹1.40 per equity share
BEL had earlier announced interim dividend of 1.40 per equity share

Bharat Electronics (BEL) to consider 2nd interim dividend for FY21 on March 16

25 Feb 2021

  • Shares of BEL were up 4% at 141.35 in noon trade.

The board of Bharat Electronics (BEL) will meet on 16th March for consideration of second interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21.

Shares of BEL were up 4% at 141.35 in noon trade.

In a communication to exchanges, BEL on 17th Feb said that interim dividend of 1.40 per equity share (140%) for the financial year 2020-21 declared at the Board meeting held on 28th January will be paid on 24.02.2021 to the eligible shareholders.

Ministry of Defence and defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) earlier this month signed a contract for procurement of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed Software Defined Radio Tactical (SDR-Tac) worth over 1,000 crore here.

Defence stocks have been in focus after Indian government said it will buy 83 indigenously made fighters -- the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft -- manufactured by the HAL at an estimated cost of $6 billion.

Earlier this month, a contract to manufacture 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighters was handed over to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by the Defence Ministry.

In the December quarter, BEL had reported a net profit of 262 crore as compared to 215 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations rose to 2296 crore vs 2271 crore in the year-ago period.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

