Bharat Electronics give mixed performance in Q3, to pay 60% interim dividend. What should investors do?2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 05:27 PM IST
- In Q3FY23, BEL's edged higher to ₹598.77 crore on a standalone basis from ₹583.37 crore in Q3FY22, however, were lower from ₹611.05 crore in September 2022 quarter. Meanwhile, revenue came in at ₹4,064.90 crore up from ₹3,660.84 crore in Q3FY22 and ₹3,907.35 crore in Q2FY23.
Government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company, Bharat Electronics (BEL) missed estimates in terms of profitability during the third quarter of FY23. Also, higher raw material costs impacted EBITDA margins. On the positive front, revenues were in line with expectations. Further, the company has declared an interim dividend of 60%.
