Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) declares record date for second interim dividend2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 06:29 PM IST
- The government of India's Ministry of Defence oversees Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna PSU that develops electronic equipment and commodities for the nation's defence industry.
The government of India's Ministry of Defence oversees Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna PSU that develops electronic equipment and commodities for the nation's defence industry. For the Financial Year 2022–2023, the corporation has established a record date for the second interim dividend.
