Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) declares record date for second interim dividend

The shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd closed today on the NSE at ₹92.90 apiece, up by 0.60% from the previous close of ₹92.35. The traded volume reached 1,42,85,446 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,32,55,878 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 35.58% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 7.33% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹114.65 on (15-Sep-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹67.75 on (15-Mar-2022). During Q3FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 51.14%, FIIs stake of 17.34%, DIIs stake of 25.04% and a public stake of 6.47%.

