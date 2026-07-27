Bharat Electronics Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 8% YoY to ₹1,054 crore; revenue rises 25%

Navratna defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics reported its financial performance for the June quarter (Q1 FY27) today, post market hours, with consolidated net profit rising 8.2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,048 crore from ₹969 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
However, on a sequential basis, net profit declined 52.4% from ₹2,203.2 crore reported in the March quarter.
Revenue from operations increased 25.3% YoY to ₹5,533 crore from ₹4,417 crore in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, however, revenue fell 45.6% from ₹10,177.2 crore in the March quarter.
At the operating level, EBITDA stood at ₹1.389 crore, compared with ₹1,240 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of around 12% YoY. The EBITDA margin also came in lower at 25.11%, compared with 28% in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company's order book stood at ₹72,258 crore as of July 1, 2026, providing strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters.
In July, BEL secured an order worth ₹572 crore for the supply of communication equipment, avionics, encryptors, tank sub-systems, electronic voting machines (EVMs), batteries, components, upgrades, spares, and related services.
Prior to that, in late June, the company bagged another ₹1,081 crore order, which included communication equipment, radars, CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) protection systems, seekers, avionics, upgrades, spares, and services.
Earlier, in May, BEL had secured defence orders worth ₹608 crore, further strengthening its order book and improving revenue visibility.
Meanwhile, earlier reports suggested that the Indian government is in talks with the UAE to export some of its flagship defence systems, including the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile, a move that could create additional business opportunities for domestic defence manufacturers such as BEL.
(more to come)
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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