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Bharat Electronics Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 8% YoY to ₹1,054 crore; revenue rises 25%

BEL reported an 8.2% YoY net profit rise to 1,054 crore for Q1 FY27, though down 52.4% sequentially. Revenue increased 25.3% YoY to 5,533 crore but fell 45.6% from Q4 FY26. Total expenses rose to 4,297.6 crore due to higher material costs.

A Ksheerasagar
Published27 Jul 2026, 04:29 PM IST
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Bharat Electronics Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 8% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,054 crore; revenue rises 25%
Bharat Electronics Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 8% YoY to ₹1,054 crore; revenue rises 25%(AFP)
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Navratna defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics reported its financial performance for the June quarter (Q1 FY27) today, post market hours, with consolidated net profit rising 8.2% year-on-year (YoY) to 1,048 crore from 969 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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However, on a sequential basis, net profit declined 52.4% from 2,203.2 crore reported in the March quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 25.3% YoY to 5,533 crore from 4,417 crore in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, however, revenue fell 45.6% from 10,177.2 crore in the March quarter.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at 1.389 crore, compared with 1,240 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of around 12% YoY. The EBITDA margin also came in lower at 25.11%, compared with 28% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's order book stood at 72,258 crore as of July 1, 2026, providing strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

In July, BEL secured an order worth 572 crore for the supply of communication equipment, avionics, encryptors, tank sub-systems, electronic voting machines (EVMs), batteries, components, upgrades, spares, and related services.

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Prior to that, in late June, the company bagged another 1,081 crore order, which included communication equipment, radars, CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) protection systems, seekers, avionics, upgrades, spares, and services.

Earlier, in May, BEL had secured defence orders worth 608 crore, further strengthening its order book and improving revenue visibility.

Meanwhile, earlier reports suggested that the Indian government is in talks with the UAE to export some of its flagship defence systems, including the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile, a move that could create additional business opportunities for domestic defence manufacturers such as BEL.

(more to come)

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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