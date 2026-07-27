Bharat Electronics Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 8% YoY to ₹1,054 crore; revenue rises 25%

Navratna defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics reported its financial performance for the June quarter (Q1 FY27) today, post market hours, with consolidated net profit rising 8.2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,048 crore from ₹969 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
However, on a sequential basis, net profit declined 52.4% from ₹2,203.2 crore reported in the March quarter.
Revenue from operations increased 25.3% YoY to ₹5,533 crore from ₹4,417 crore in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, however, revenue fell 45.6% from ₹10,177.2 crore in the March quarter.
At the operating level, EBITDA stood at ₹1.389 crore, compared with ₹1,240 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of around 12% YoY. The EBITDA margin also came in lower at 25.11%, compared with 28% in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company's order book stood at ₹72,258 crore as of July 1, 2026, providing strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters.
In July, BEL secured an order worth ₹572 crore for the supply of communication equipment, avionics, encryptors, tank sub-systems, electronic voting machines (EVMs), batteries, components, upgrades, spares, and related services.
Prior to that, in late June, the company bagged another ₹1,081 crore order, which included communication equipment, radars, CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) protection systems, seekers, avionics, upgrades, spares, and services.
Earlier, in May, BEL had secured defence orders worth ₹608 crore, further strengthening its order book and improving revenue visibility.
Meanwhile, earlier reports suggested that the Indian government is in talks with the UAE to export some of its flagship defence systems, including the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile, a move that could create additional business opportunities for domestic defence manufacturers such as BEL.
(more to come)