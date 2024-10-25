Bharat Electronics Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 34% to ₹1,091 crore, revenue up 15% YoY

  • Bharat Electronics Q2 Results: The order book position of the company as on October 1, 2024 stood at 74,595 crore, Bharat Electronics said.

Ankit Gohel
Published25 Oct 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Bharat Electronics Q2 Results: BEL revenue in Q2FY25 increased 14.8% to ₹4,583.4 crore from ₹3,993 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
Bharat Electronics Q2 Results: BEL revenue in Q2FY25 increased 14.8% to ₹4,583.4 crore from ₹3,993 crore, year-on-year (YoY).(Photo: ANI)

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL), the state-run defence company, on Friday reported a net profit of 1,091.27 crore for the second quarter of FY25, recording a growth of 34.4% from 812.34 crore, in the year-ago period.

BEL revenue in Q2FY25 increased 14.8% to 4,583.41 crore from 3,993.32 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

The order book position of the company as on October 1, 2024, stood at 74,595 crore, Bharat Electronics said in a regulatory filing.

At the operating level, Earnings before Interest, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of the Navratna defence PSU company during the quarter ended September 2024 rose 38.3% to 1,388.5 crore from 1,004 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by more than 500 basis points (bps) to 30.3% from 25.2%, YoY.

BEL Stock Price

BEL stock price has seen a muted trend recently as the shares are down 10% in three months. However, Bharat Electronics share price has rallied over 47% year-to-date (YTD) and has given multibagger returns of more than 107% in the past one year and 305% in three years.

At 2:10 pm, BEL shares were trading 0.13% higher at 271.75 apiece on the BSE.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBharat Electronics Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 34% to ₹1,091 crore, revenue up 15% YoY

