Bharat Electronics Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 34% to ₹1,091 crore, revenue up 15% YoY

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL), the state-run defence company, on Friday reported a net profit of ₹1,091.27 crore for the second quarter of FY25, recording a growth of 34.4% from ₹812.34 crore, in the year-ago period.

BEL revenue in Q2FY25 increased 14.8% to ₹4,583.41 crore from ₹3,993.32 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

The order book position of the company as on October 1, 2024, stood at ₹74,595 crore, Bharat Electronics said in a regulatory filing.

At the operating level, Earnings before Interest, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of the Navratna defence PSU company during the quarter ended September 2024 rose 38.3% to ₹1,388.5 crore from ₹1,004 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by more than 500 basis points (bps) to 30.3% from 25.2%, YoY.

BEL Stock Price BEL stock price has seen a muted trend recently as the shares are down 10% in three months. However, Bharat Electronics share price has rallied over 47% year-to-date (YTD) and has given multibagger returns of more than 107% in the past one year and 305% in three years.