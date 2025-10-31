BEL Q2 Results: Defence PSU posts net profit growth of 18% YoY to ₹1,286 crore; stock jumps over 3%

Bharat Electronics Q2 Results: Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Friday announced its results for the second quarter ended September 2025, posting a 17.85% year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at ₹1,286 crore as compared to ₹1,091.27 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations in Q2FY26 grew 25.75% to ₹5,763.65 crore from ₹4,583.41 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, EBITDA during the September quarter increased 22% to ₹1,695.6 crore from ₹1,388 crore, while EBITDA margin declined to 29.42% from 30.30%, YoY.

BEL’s order book as on 1st October, 2025 stood at ₹74,453 crore.

According to the company's report, in the first half of FY 2025-26, the PAT was ₹2,255.26 crore, compared to Rs. 1867.41 crore for the same period last year. In the first half of FY 2025-26, BEL reported revenue from operations amounting to ₹10,180.48 crore, up from ₹8,782.18 crore in the equivalent period of the previous year.

BEL share price today BEL share price rose over 3% following Q2 results 2025, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹423.60 per share and an intraday low of ₹408.30 apiece on the BSE.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, BEL share price is attempting a second breakout above the ₹420 level, but the move lacks conviction. The base formation showed no significant institutional participation, and both the initial breakout and the current reattempt are occurring on relatively low volumes.

This absence of strong buying activity suggests that bulls remain hesitant and institutional interest is missing. Unless a decisive move above ₹420 is supported by a sharp increase in volume, the breakout is likely to fail, leading to possible profit booking or a pullback toward immediate supports.

