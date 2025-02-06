Markets
Bharat Electronics is riding the defence boom. But is it a long-term bet?
Suchitra Mandal 6 min read 06 Feb 2025, 01:02 PM IST
Summary
- Bharat Electronics is surging ahead with stellar Q3 results. With major defence contracts in the pipeline and diversification into high-growth sectors, is it a top PSU bet?
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), India’s premier defence electronics manufacturer, has been on an impressive growth trajectory, captivating investor attention with its stellar financial performance and robust order book. The stock has gained 12% in the last seven trading sessions, with an 8% jump following its impressive December quarter (Q3FY25) results.
