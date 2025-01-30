Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited released its December quarter performance today, reporting a revenue of ₹5,643 crore, registering a growth of 36.97% in the third quarter of FY 2024-25, compared to a turnover of ₹4,120.10 crore recorded during the same period of the previous year.

Profit Before Tax for the third quarter of FY 2024-25 stood at ₹1,754.15 crore, reflecting a growth of 49.64% over the PBT of ₹1,172.26 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On the bottom line, profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of FY 2024-25 stood at ₹1,316.06 crore, showing a growth of 47.33% over the PAT of ₹893.30 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year.

As of the third quarter of FY 2024-25, the company revenue from operations came in at ₹14,173.68 crore, compared to ₹11,484.92 crore recorded during the same period of the previous year.

PBT increased to ₹4,242.37 crore from ₹2,948.95 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. PAT increased to ₹3,183.47 crore from ₹2,236.48 crore recorded in the previous year.

The company's order book position as of January 1, 2025, stood at ₹71,100 crore, as per the company's earnings filing.