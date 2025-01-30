Mint Market

Bharat Electronics Q3 Results: Net profit soars 47.3% YoY to ₹1316 crore, revenue jumps 37%

Bharat Electronics Limited reported a revenue of 5,643 crore for Q3 FY 2024-25, up 36.97% from the previous year. Profit Before Tax reached 1,754.15 crore, a 49.64% increase, while Profit After Tax rose by 47.33% to 1,316.06 crore.

Published30 Jan 2025, 02:26 PM IST
Bharat Electronics Q3 Results:Net profit soars 47.3% YoY to ₹1316 crore, revenue jumps 37%(Pixabay)

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited released its December quarter performance today, reporting a revenue of 5,643 crore, registering a growth of 36.97% in the third quarter of FY 2024-25, compared to a turnover of 4,120.10 crore recorded during the same period of the previous year.

Profit Before Tax for the third quarter of FY 2024-25 stood at 1,754.15 crore, reflecting a growth of 49.64% over the PBT of 1,172.26 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On the bottom line, profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of FY 2024-25 stood at 1,316.06 crore, showing a growth of 47.33% over the PAT of 893.30 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year.

As of the third quarter of FY 2024-25, the company revenue from operations came in at 14,173.68 crore, compared to 11,484.92 crore recorded during the same period of the previous year.

PBT increased to 4,242.37 crore from 2,948.95 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. PAT increased to 3,183.47 crore from 2,236.48 crore recorded in the previous year.

The company's order book position as of January 1, 2025, stood at 71,100 crore, as per the company's earnings filing.

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 02:26 PM IST
