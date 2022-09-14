Bharat Electronics' record date for 2:1 bonus shares issue this week. Check details2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 02:04 PM IST
- PSU Bharat Electronics (BEL) declared a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 2:
Government-owned Bharat Electronics' (BEL) record date for the bonus issue of its equity shares that it had recommended in the ratio of 2:1 is this week on Friday, September 16, 2022 and the stock will start trading ex-bonus on Thursday, a day ahead of the record date.