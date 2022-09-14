“We wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, the 16th September, 2022 as the Record Date to determine the eligible Shareholders to receive bonus shares as approved in the 68th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 30th August, 2022," BEL said in a regulatory filing earlier this month. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

