Bharat Electronics share price climbs over 9% to new record high on stellar Q4 earnings, Motilal Oswal upgrades to 'buy'
Bharat Electronics (BEL) shares surged 9.35% to ₹283 after strong Q4 and FY24 results. Net profit increased by 30% to ₹1,797 crore and revenue grew by 32.18% to ₹8,564 crore for the quarter. Motilal Oswal revised its target price to ₹310 apiece, upgrading the rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.
Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) surged 9.35% in early trading today, reaching a new high of ₹283 per share, following the release of the company's Q4 and FY24 financial results on Monday, which surpassed analyst expectations.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started