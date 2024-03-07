Bharat Electronics share price hits 52-week high after UBS raises target on the stock
Bharat Electronics has seen sharp new order accretion in FY24 to date, with more than ₹30,000 crore new orders already reported as against consensus estimates of ₹27,100 for the full financial year 2023-2024.
Bharat Electronics share price gained over 2% to hit a 52-week high in early trade on Thursday after global brokerage firm UBS raised the target price on the stock. BEL share price gained as much as 2.30% to ₹215.35 apiece on the BSE.
