Bharat Dynamics share price has been strong bullish momentum for the last few days. Rising for the fifth consecutive session, Bharat Dynamics shares surged nearly 8 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Friday, March 7. The defence stock opened at ₹1,060 against its previous close of ₹1,064.65 and jumped as much as 7.83 per cent to the level of ₹1,148. Around 12:05 PM, the stock traded 6.51 per cent higher at ₹1,134.