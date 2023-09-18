comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 18 2023 11:38:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.75 -0.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 195.9 0.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 608 1.6%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.25 0.86%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 239.8 1.46%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bharat Electronics share price jumps over 6% on bagging defence orders worth 3,000 crore
Back

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) share price rallied more than 6% in early trade on Monday after the company received orders worth more than 3,000 crore. BEL shares jumped as much as 6.85% to a high of 145.00 apiece on the BSE.

Bharat Electronics received an order of 2,118.57 crore from Cochin Shipyard Limited for supply of various equipment consisting of Sensors, Weapon equipment, Fire Control systems and Communication equipment for six numbers of Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV), class of anti-surface warfare corvettes for Indian Navy.

This project will have participation of Indian electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs, which are sub vendors of BEL, the defence PSU said in an exchange filing.

Additionally, the company has also received orders worth 886 crore for the upgrade of AFNET SATCOM N/W, Akash Missiles with RF Seeker, Inertial Navigation System and other equipment with accessories and spares etc.

With these contracts, BEL has received orders worth 14,384 crore in FY24 so far.

In the first quarter of FY24, BEL reported a net profit of 530.84 crore, registering a growth of 23% year-on-year.

The company’s total revenue in the June quarter stood at 3,510.8 crore, up 12.8% as against 3,112.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

BEL shares have gained 10% in one month, while the stock has rallied more than 40% this year so far.

At 10:25 am, BEL share price was trading 3.17% higher at 140.00 apiece on the BSE. 

Catch Live Market Updates here

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 10:29 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App