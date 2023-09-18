Bharat Electronics share price jumps over 6% on bagging defence orders worth ₹3,000 crore1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:29 AM IST
Bharat Electronics received an order of ₹2,118.57 crore from Cochin Shipyard Limited for supply of various equipment.
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) share price rallied more than 6% in early trade on Monday after the company received orders worth more than ₹3,000 crore. BEL shares jumped as much as 6.85% to a high of ₹145.00 apiece on the BSE.
