Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Bharat Electronics share price jumps over 6% on bagging defence orders worth 3,000 crore

Bharat Electronics share price jumps over 6% on bagging defence orders worth 3,000 crore

1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:29 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

  • Bharat Electronics received an order of 2,118.57 crore from Cochin Shipyard Limited for supply of various equipment.

With these contracts, BEL has received orders worth 14,384 crore in FY24 so far.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) share price rallied more than 6% in early trade on Monday after the company received orders worth more than 3,000 crore. BEL shares jumped as much as 6.85% to a high of 145.00 apiece on the BSE.

Bharat Electronics received an order of 2,118.57 crore from Cochin Shipyard Limited for supply of various equipment consisting of Sensors, Weapon equipment, Fire Control systems and Communication equipment for six numbers of Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV), class of anti-surface warfare corvettes for Indian Navy.

This project will have participation of Indian electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs, which are sub vendors of BEL, the defence PSU said in an exchange filing.

Additionally, the company has also received orders worth 886 crore for the upgrade of AFNET SATCOM N/W, Akash Missiles with RF Seeker, Inertial Navigation System and other equipment with accessories and spares etc.

With these contracts, BEL has received orders worth 14,384 crore in FY24 so far.

In the first quarter of FY24, BEL reported a net profit of 530.84 crore, registering a growth of 23% year-on-year.

The company’s total revenue in the June quarter stood at 3,510.8 crore, up 12.8% as against 3,112.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

BEL shares have gained 10% in one month, while the stock has rallied more than 40% this year so far.

At 10:25 am, BEL share price was trading 3.17% higher at 140.00 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 10:29 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.