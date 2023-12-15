Bharat Electronics share price rises 3% on mega defence order
The Ministry of Defence has entered into a significant agreement with BEL, Pune, for the acquisition of electronic fuzes for the Indian Army over a 10-year period, with a total investment of ₹5,336.25 crore.
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) share price surges 3.26% to ₹169.35 per share on Friday, December 15, after the company bagged a mega defence order.
