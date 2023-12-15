Bharat Electronics share price rises 3% on mega defence order

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) share price surges 3.26% to ₹169.35 per share on Friday, December 15, after the company bagged a mega defence order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of Defence has entered into a significant agreement with BEL, Pune, for the acquisition of electronic fuzes for the Indian Army over a 10-year period, with a total investment of ₹5,336.25 crore.

Aligned with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, this contract is established for the procurement of ammunition under the 'Manufacture of Ammunition for Indian Army by Indian Industry' initiative. This government-led effort addresses the long-term 10-year demand for ammunition, as stated in a press release.

The project's primary objectives include bolstering ammunition reserves to reduce dependence on imports, attaining self-sufficiency in ammunition production, acquiring crucial technologies, and safeguarding stocks in the face of disruptions in the supply chain.

Brokerage firm UBS raised the target price to ₹205. In line with their preference for state-owned defence enterprises, they remain bullish on Bharat Electronics’ (BEL) growth/returns, the firm said.

Enhanced visibility in earnings growth and a growing order pipeline substantiated the premium valuation. Analysts elevated the target price to ₹205, acknowledging the potential for upgrades in new orders over the next three to five years, as well as in exports.

Electronic Fuzes play a pivotal role in medium- to heavy-caliber artillery guns, ensuring sustained artillery firepower during military operations.

These Fuzes will be acquired for deployment in artillery guns capable of delivering lethal engagements across diverse terrains, including high-altitude areas along the Northern Borders.

The production of Electronic Fuzes will be undertaken by BEL at its Pune and upcoming Nagpur Plant. The initiative is anticipated to generate employment for one and a half lakh man-days, fostering active participation from Indian industries, including MSMEs, in ammunition manufacturing. This, in turn, will contribute to the expansion of the ammunition manufacturing ecosystem within the country.

Over the past month, BEL shares have experienced a remarkable surge of over 18%, contributing to a year-to-date gain of over 68%.

