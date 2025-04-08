Bharat Electronics share price soars 6% on ₹2,210 crore MoD electronic warfare contract

Shares of Bharat Electronics jumped 6% in early morning trade on Tuesday, April 8, reaching ₹288 apiece after the Defence Ministry signed a contract worth nearly ₹2,210 crore with the company on Monday.

Advertisement

The contract is for the supply of Electronic Warfare (EW) suites for Mi-17V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force. These systems are indigenously designed and developed by CASDIC, DRDO, and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL).

Also Read | A new era of transformation for India’s defence sector

The EW suite comprises a Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS), and Countermeasure Dispensing System (CMDS), which significantly enhance the combat survivability of the helicopters along with providing effective countermeasures, as per the company's regulatory filing.

This was the second order secured by the company in less than a week. On April 2, the Bharat Electronics signed a contract with the MoD valued at ₹593.22 crore (excluding taxes) for providing maintenance services for the Akash Missile System, which was originally supplied by the company. So far in the current fiscal year, Bharat Electronics has secured orders worth ₹2,803 crore.

Advertisement

Recent Developments In its April 1 filing, BEL reported a provisional and unaudited turnover of around ₹23,000 crore during the financial year 2024–25, compared to ₹19,820 crore in the previous year, registering a growth of 16%. This includes export sales of approximately USD 106 million in FY25, up from USD 92.98 million in the previous year, marking a 14% growth.

The company secured orders worth ₹18,715 crore during the year. Some of the major orders include BMP II Upgrade, Ashwini Radar, Software Defined Radios, Data Links, Multi-Function Radars, EON-51, Seekers, Anti-Drone Systems, Airport Surveillance Radar, Sonar Upgradation, Flycatcher spares, Radar Upgradation, and other spares and services. It also received several orders in the non-defense sector.

With these additions, BEL’s total order book as of April 1, 2025, stands at approximately ₹71,650 crore, which includes an export order book of USD 359 million.

Advertisement