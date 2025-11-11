Bharat Electronics shares extend rally for third straight session on ₹792 crore order win, rise 2%

Navratna defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) extended its winning streak for the third straight session on Tuesday, November 11, with the stock gaining another 2% to hit the day’s high of ₹425.50 apiece, following a significant order win announced by the company.

The company, on Monday, through a regulatory filing, said it had received additional orders valued at ₹792 crore since its previous announcement on October 30, 2025, when it reported contracts worth ₹633 crore.

While the company did not specify the client, it informed the stock exchanges that the fresh “major orders” cover a wide range of defense-related projects, including network upgrades, radio communication systems, radars, drones, combat management systems, gun sighting equipment, and related spares and services.

This marks BEL’s third consecutive order win. On October 22, the company secured a ₹633 crore order from Cochin Shipyard. The orders cover a wide range of defence and technology solutions, including tank subsystems and overhauling, communication equipment, combat management systems, ship data networks, train collision avoidance systems (Kavach), laser dazzlers, jammers, upgrades, spares, and related services.

Earlier, on September 16, BEL reported additional orders worth ₹712 crore, spanning IT infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions, electronic support measures, blockchain platforms, communication equipment, spares, and services. The company had also disclosed fresh orders of ₹644 crore on September 1.

As of October 31, 2025, BEL’s total orders stood at ₹14,750 crore. The company stated it has a strong pipeline and anticipates orders worth ₹27,000 crore by the end of FY26.

Analysts upbeat on Bharat Electronics order momentum Domestic brokerage firms remain bullish on BEL’s long-term growth outlook. Choice Equity Broking has included BEL in its high-conviction investment ideas for Samvat 2082, setting a target price of ₹500 and retaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

The brokerage said BEL is well-positioned in the defence ecosystem, with diversified revenue streams, strong R&D capabilities, and an expanding presence in both defence and non-defence sectors.

Motilal Oswal also expects the stock to reach ₹490 per share, noting that the Indian Army’s ₹30,000 crore ‘Anant Shastra’ project, where BEL is the lead integrator, strengthens its order book beyond ₹1 trillion and reinforces its leadership in strategic defence programs.

Bharat Electronics share price trends near record high BEL shares have been in recovery mode in recent months, rallying 17% from August lows and trading close to their record high of ₹436, touched in July. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up 44% in 2025, marking its seventh consecutive yearly gain.