Bharat Electronics stock jumps 4% to all-time high on ₹3,915 crore order win
Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) zoomed 3.6% in early trade on Thursday to hit a new all-time high of ₹161.80 apiece after the company received new orders worth ₹3,915 crore.
