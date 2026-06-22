Bharat Electronics shares to be in focus on Tuesday as company secures ₹1,081 crore order

Shares of Navratna defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics are likely to remain on investors' radar in Tuesday's trade, June 23, after the company announced a significant order win post-market hours on Monday.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has secured additional orders worth ₹1,081 crore since its last disclosure on May 25, 2026. BEL said the orders include communication equipment, radars, CBRN protection systems, seekers, avionics, upgrades, spares, and services.

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This marks another major order win for the company this year. In late May, BEL had secured defence orders worth ₹608 crore, further strengthening its order book and improving revenue visibility.

Meanwhile, the stock closed higher in Monday's session after reports emerged that the Indian government is in talks with the UAE to sell some of its flagship defence systems, including the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, according to four Indian sources cited by Reuters. The discussions come as the Gulf nation steps up defence procurement following the conflict in the Middle East.

Demand for the BrahMos missile has surged after it reportedly played a key role in Operation Sindoor, targeting Pakistani military infrastructure, including air bases, army cantonments, and terror camps.

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BrahMos, jointly developed by India and Russia, is among the world's fastest cruise missiles and can be launched from land, sea, and air platforms. Akashteer, meanwhile, is a fully automated air defence system developed by Bharat Electronics Ltd in collaboration with the Indian Army.

According to the Reuters report, the UAE is considering procuring defence equipment from India and other countries after facing attacks from Iran during the conflict and as it seeks to strengthen its ability to respond to emerging security threats. The country also needs to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for its energy exports.

Earlier this year, the UAE signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea to promote defence cooperation worth more than $35 billion.

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Besides, defence stocks gained traction last week after the government announced that India's annual defence production reached a record ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY26, marking a 15.4% increase from the previous fiscal year. Notably, defence production had crossed the ₹1.5 lakh crore mark for the first time in FY25, reaching ₹1.54 lakh crore.

Defence production has surged 125% since FY20, when it stood at ₹79,071 crore. The sector has received a significant boost in recent years through higher budget allocations, which have expanded order opportunities for domestic defence companies and strengthened India's military preparedness amid rising geopolitical tensions.

India's domestically manufactured defence products are also gaining traction in global markets, with defence exports hitting a record ₹38,400 crore in FY26, a massive 63% jump from ₹23,622 crore in FY25.

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Bharat Electronics share price trend BEL shares have remained volatile in recent months following a prolonged rally that delivered substantial gains to investors. With Monday's gains, the stock's month-to-date return expanded to5% as it attempts to recover from last month's correction.

Between March 2023 and July 2024, the stock witnessed a sustained bull run, generating a massive 216% return.

On an annual basis, the stock has delivered positive returns in each of the last seven years. The year 2023 was its strongest, with the stock rallying 84%, followed by a 54% gain in 2024. So far in 2026, the stock is trading higher by around 7%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.