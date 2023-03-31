Bharat Electronics shares trading at steep discount. Opportunity to buy?

"Recent pick-up in clearance of defence orders from MoD has helped BEL surpass its order inflow guidance of INR 200 bn for FY23. It also assuages investor concerns on missing order inflow guidance given weak order inflow of INR 38 bn in 9MFY23. Large ticket order finalization has helped BEL further beef-up its order book to ₹670 bn. With a robust order book and an equally strong pipeline expected to materialize in the near to medium term, BEL is well on track to register earnings CAGR of 20% over FY22-25E," Antique Stock Broking added.

