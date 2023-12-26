Bharat Electronics stock rallies 5.5% after company receives orders worth ₹678 crore
Bharat Electronics has received orders worth ₹678 crore, including a contract for ₹445 crore with the UP government for the UP Dial 112 project. The company also received additional orders worth ₹233 crore for communication display units, thermal imaging cameras, and other spares and services.
Shares of Bharat Electronics, a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, jumped 5.5% to hit a new all-time high of ₹184.50 apiece in today's trade after the company received orders worth ₹678 crore.
