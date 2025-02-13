Bharat Forge has announced an interim dividend along with the dividend record date and payment date, which was approved by the Board of Directors of the company along with its Q3 results.

The Baba Kalyani-led Bharat Forge declared its earnings for the third quarter of FY25 on Wednesday, February 12. The board of directors of the forging company also declared a dividend for its shareholders.

Bharat Forge announced an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share of the face value of ₹2 each of the company, at the rate of 125%.

Bharat Forge dividend record date is February 18, Tuesday. The dividend record date is the cut-off date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive the declared dividend.

The company also announced the dividend payment date. It said that the dividend will be paid on March 12, 2025, Wednesday.

“The interim dividend shall be paid on or before Wednesday, March 12, 2025 to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose,” Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Bharat Forge Q3 Results Bharat Forge reported a net profit of ₹346 crore in the third quarter of FY25, a decline of 8.4% from ₹377.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The auto component maker’s revenue from operations in Q3FY25 fell 7.4% to ₹2,095.9 crore from ₹2,263.3 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Bharat Forge said its revenues in Q3FY25 were lower on account of two key factors - first being weak demand conditions in the EU impacting exports and the second being lower sales of defence products on sequential and YoY basis.

At the operating level, EBITDA in the December quarter decreased 8% to ₹609.7 crore from ₹663 crore, YoY, while EBITDA margin contracted marginally by 20 basis points (bps) to 29.1% from 29.3%, YoY.

Considering weak Q3 results and muted core business outlook, brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities cut its FY25–27E EBITDA estimates by up to 11% for Bharat Forge.

“Core segments such as CVs, construction equipment and tractors are likely to be weak, limiting standalone revenue and EBITDA CAGR to 7% and 6% over FY25–27E. Moreover, we reckon subsidiaries shall stay in losses,” Nuvama Equities said.

The brokerage firm maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on Bharat Forge shares and cut the target price to ₹1,250 apiece from ₹1,420 earlier.

At 10:35 AM, Bharat Forge shares were trading 1.83% lower at ₹1,085.30 apiece on the BSE.