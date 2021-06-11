OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Bharat Forge promoter Ajinkya Investment offloads 1% stake worth 350 crore

MUMBAI : Promoter Ajinkya Investment & Trading Co. has sold 1% equity stake in Bharat Forge Ltd on Friday, the automotive forgings maker, via an open market transaction.

Ajinkya Investment & Trading Co. sold 4.66 million equity shares or 1% of the total paid-up equity in pune-based forgings giant at an average price 750.80 per share, according to the bulk deals data available on the exchange.

The stake sold was worth 349.57 crore. Ajinkya Investment & Trading Co. held 4.22% stake in the company as of March 2021.

Bharat Forge reported a consolidated net profit of 212.12 crore for quarter ended 31 March 2021 against a net loss 68.59 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 19.57% to 2082.85 crore for the March 2021 quarter over 1741.92 crore in the same period a year ago.

From the beginning of the calendar year, Bharat Forge gained 42.38% against a rise of 13% in the benchmark index, Nifty.

At close, Bharat Forge declined 1.38% to 747.90 on Friday on NSE, while the benchmark index, Nifty gained 0.39% to close at 15,799.35 points.


