Bharat Forge Q1 results: Profit falls 5% YoY to ₹321 crore, announces incorporation of a Malaysian subsidiary

Bharat Forge Q1 results: Bharat Forge on Monday, 10 August, reported a 5% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its standalone profit to ₹321.4 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27). In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹338.5 crore.

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Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was ₹2,347.4 crore, up 11.5% YoY. In Q1FY26, revenue was ₹2,104.7 crore.

EBITDA climbed 2.4% to ₹585.6 crore versus ₹571.7 crore, while margin shrank to 24.95% from 27.17% YoY.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a loss of nearly ₹90 crore due to a one-time loss of ₹358 crore incurred during the quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 18.7% YoY to ₹4,640 crore.

Meanwhile, the company announced the incorporation of a subsidiary in Malaysia for undertaking activities in the field of semiconductors and allied areas. The company will disclose further details about it later through exchange filings.

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Bharat Forge also announced its board approved raising of funds via the issuance of equity shares, debt issue, or any other securities convertible into equity shares or a combination of such securities by way of further public offer, rights issue, American Depository Receipts/Global Depository Receipts/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, qualified institutions placement, preferential issue or any other method.

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Bharat Forge share price trend The stock hit an all-time high of ₹2,293 before crashing almost 9% in Monday's session after the Q1 results announcement. Year-to-date, the stock is down about 8%. Bharat Forge's share price hit its 52-week low of ₹1,100.50 on 29 August 2025.

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