Bharat Forge Q3 results: Net profit falls 16% to ₹212.78 crore, revenue at ₹3,475.55 crore

Total expenses in the third quarter were lower at ₹3,165.37 crore as compared to ₹3,529 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

BFL said its board has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each at the rate of 125 per cent. The interim dividend is scheduled to be paid by Wednesday, March 12, with Tuesday, February 18, set as the record date.

At the operational level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) declined by 8 per cent year-on-year to ₹609.7 crore in the third quarter, down from ₹663 crore.

The EBITDA margin saw a slight drop to 29.1 per cent in the reporting quarter, compared to 29.3 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal year.