Bharat Forge Q4 results 2026: Profit falls 17.5% YoY to ₹232.57 crore; recommends final dividend of ₹6.50 for FY26

Bharat Forge Q4 results 2026: Bharat Forge, a company involved in forging, automotive, energy, construction, aerospace, and defence sectors, on Thursday, 7 May, reported a 17.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline in the March quarter (Q4FY26) consolidated profit to ₹232.57 crore. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was ₹282 crore, as per the company's exchange filing.

The company's profit was impacted by an exceptional loss of ₹98.7 crore during the quarter.

Revenue from operations for Q4FY26 stood at ₹4,528 crore, up 17.53% from ₹3,852.60 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of ₹6.50 per equity share of the face value of ₹2 each for FY26. The final dividend, if approved by the members, will be paid on or after Friday, 14 August 2026.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were Bharat Forge's Q4 FY26 consolidated profit and revenue? ⌵ Bharat Forge's consolidated profit for Q4 FY26 fell 17.5% year-on-year to ₹232.57 crore. Revenue from operations increased by 17.53% YoY to ₹4,528 crore. 2 Why did Bharat Forge's Q4 FY26 profit decline? ⌵ The company's profit was impacted by an exceptional loss of ₹98.7 crore during the quarter. 3 What dividend did Bharat Forge recommend for FY26? ⌵ Bharat Forge recommended a final dividend of ₹6.50 per share for the financial year 2026. 4 How did Bharat Forge's full-year FY26 performance compare to FY25? ⌵ For the full year FY26, Bharat Forge's profit rose by 14.72% to ₹1,079.66 crore, and revenue from operations climbed by 11.17% to ₹16,811.65 crore. 5 What is Bharat Forge's outlook for revenue growth in FY27? ⌵ Bharat Forge is optimistic about achieving 25% revenue growth in FY27 for its Indian manufacturing operations, barring geopolitical crises impacting demand.

Total expenses during the quarter under review rose by 17.41% YoY to ₹4,089.33 crore from ₹3,483 crore in Q4FY25.

Bharat Forge Q4 EBITDA climbed 14.3% to ₹778 crore in Q4FY26from ₹681 crore in the same quarter last year, while margin eased to 17.2% from 17.7% YoY.

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For the full year FY26, the company's profit rose by 14.72% to ₹1,079.66 crore from ₹941.15 crore in FY25, while revenue from operations climbed by 11.17% to ₹16,811.65 crore from ₹15,122.80 crore in FY25.

"Despite demand challenges and regulatory volatility, the company on a consolidated basis has recorded revenues of ₹16,812 crore and EBITDA of ₹2,921 crore, registering growth of 11.2% and 5.9%, respectively. The company secured new orders worth ₹4,814 crore in FY26, including ₹2,816 crore in defence. The order book for defence stood at ₹10,961 crores as of FY26," said B.N. Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge.

"Looking ahead into FY27, barring any geopolitical crisis and its impact on demand, we are optimistic of achieving 25% revenue growth with a commensurate increase in EBITDA and profitability for the Indian manufacturing operations driven by execution of orders across business and recovery in the export market,” said Kalyani.

Bharat Forge share price jumped 8% to its record high of ₹2,025 on the BSE in intraday trade on Thursday after the Q4 results.