Bharat Forge Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 24% YoY to ₹282.62 crore; co declares ₹6 per share dividend

Bharat Forge Q4 Results: The forging firm announced a 24.44% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹282.62 crore in Q4 FY25, even though revenue from operations decreased by 7.48% to ₹3,852.60 crore.

Nonetheless, profit before exceptional items and tax increased by 23.99% year-on-year to ₹429.4 crore, while EBITDA rose by 2.71% to ₹671.1 crore.

Total expenses decreased by 9.38% year-on-year to ₹3,483.04 crore.

On a segment basis, revenue from forgings grew by 0.82% to ₹3,436.23 crore, whereas the defence segment experienced a significant decline of 49.29% to ₹284.35 crore.

At the conclusion of the March quarter, Bharat Forge's defense order book reached ₹9,420 crore. In the financial year 2025, new contracts valued at ₹6,959 crore were secured, with the defense sector accounting for 70% of this total.

Bharat Forge has chosen not to offer any forecasts for the exports division for financial year 2026, stating that the priority will be on enhancing consolidated profitability.

B.N. Kalyani, the Chairman & Managing Director of the company, mentioned in an exchange filing that, for FY26, they are currently not providing any forecasts for the export sector (which accounts for 30% of consolidated revenues) due to the unpredictability and lack of clarity stemming from the tariff situation.

According to Kalyani, their primary focus will be on enhancing consolidated profitability through the following internal initiatives: minimising losses in the E-Mobility division; assessing options for the steel sector in Europe; boosting operational efficiency in the Aluminum division to significantly cut losses; capitalising on their manufacturing capabilities in North America to secure new business; and concentrating on acquiring new contracts in traditional forgings, Defence, Aerospace, and castings to maintain their growth momentum.

Final Dividend The company's board has also declared a dividend of ₹6 per share for its shareholders.

“Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6.00 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2 each of the company (at the rate of 300%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Final dividend, if approved by the members, will be paid on or after Tuesday, August 12, 2025,” said the company in an exchange filing.

On Thursday, Bharat Forge share price ended 2.32% lower at ₹1,114 apiece on BSE.

