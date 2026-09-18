Bharat Forge QIP: Defence stock jumps 2% as fundraise opens, check floor price, discount, other details

Bharat Forge share price today: Shares of Bharat Forge Limited rallied during Friday’s trading session, a day after Kalyani Group’s defence major launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP). The QIP was launched at a floor price of ₹1,947 per share, and it offered a discount of not more than 5% to the last closing price.

Advertisement

Bharat Forge QIP details Bharat Forge’s board of directors filed the Preliminary Placement Document with the BSE and the NSE related to the QIP launch on Thursday, September 17. The board has approved the floor price for the issue at ₹1,947.7 per equity share, based on the pricing formula as per the SEBI ICRD regulations.

Bharat Forge QIP key dates, discount The QIP opened on Thursday, September 17, 2026. The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price for the issue, as per the BSE filing released earlier. The opening of the Bharat Forge QIP issue was approved after the opening of the issue at its meeting held on Thursday. The board had approved the QIP on August 10, 2026. The shareholders had passed a special resolution through postal ballot on September 11, 2026.

Advertisement

Bharat Forge share price today Shares of Bharat Forge were trading 2.59% higher at ₹1968.75 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹94,123.70 crore. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹1,987.35 per share and an intraday low of ₹1,934.25 per share.

Bharat Forge stock has a return on equity (ROE) of 9.28%. It touched 52-week high of ₹2,293 per share on August 10, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹1,179.40 per share on September 26, 2025. The company stock has delivered close to 9.39% return in six months and around 34.69% return in 2026 so far. The stock has gained 55% in one year.

Bharat Forge reported a consolidated net loss of ₹90 crore for the June quarter of financial year 2026-27, because of a one-time provision of ₹358 crore towards the restructuring of its German subsidiary. The company's profit before tax (PBT) stood at ₹402 crore.

Advertisement

The company's other income declined 19% on an annual basis to ₹34.3 crore. Bharat Forge's standalone EBITDA increased over 4% on an annual basis to ₹614 crore in Q1FY27, while the EBITDA margin narrowed to 26.2% from 27.9% YoY. The company's total income stood at ₹4,697 crore in Q1FY27.