Bharat Forge share: Experts see 30% upside in defense stock. Do you own?

Suggesting positional investors to add this defense stock for long term; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "After Russia-Ukraine crisis, a new global order is expected and defense expenditure across globe is expected to shot up. So, companies like Bharat Forge are expected to get benefit of this new churning in global order. Apart from this, the company has presence in railways, construction, energy and mining space too. As the GoI has announced focus on infrastructure sector in its Budget 2022, this company is expected to reap benefit of this government focus as well. However, it would take time for these developments to impact the balance sheet of the company. So, one should add this stock keeping medium to long term time horizon."

