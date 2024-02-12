Bharat Forge share price down 14% post Q3 results: Expects domestic and export markets to see growth moderation.
Stock Market Today: Bharat Forge share price declined 13.24% post Q324 results. Its profit before tax grew by 85% on a YoY basis while revenues were up 15%. However it expect the growth momentum to moderate in both Domestic & Export market across industries in Q4FY24 and FY25 too.
