Bharat Forge share price extends losses, drops over 19% in two days after Q3 results; Should you buy?
Bharat Forge reported consolidated net profit of ₹254.45 crore in Q3FY24, a growth of 223% from ₹78.71 crore in the same period last year.
Bharat Forge share price extended decline and fell nearly 6% on Tuesday amid heavy selling pressure on cautious near-term outlook. Bharat Forge shares dropped as much as 5.91% to ₹1,063.40 apiece on the BSE.
