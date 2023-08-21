Bharat Forge share price hits 52-week high as defence arm bags export orders worth ₹850 crore1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Bharat Forge's share price hits new 52-week high after defence arm receives two export orders worth ₹850 crore.
Bharat Forge share price touched new 52-week high on Monday's trading session after the company's defence arm, Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd received two export orders worth ₹850 crore. Bharat Forge share gained over 2% on Monday's session. Bharat Forge stock opened at ₹978.85 apiece on BSE, and hit intraday high of ₹991.30 and low of ₹967.80.
