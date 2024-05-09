Bharat Forge share price jumps 14% in 2 sessions after Q4 results. Should you buy?
Bharat Forge's stock surged 13.32% previously and continued its winning streak, rising 0.54% today. Management's optimism for FY25 stems from defence and US Class 8 orders. Analysts recommend buying on dips for short- to medium-term gains.
After a significant 13.32% surge in the previous trading session, Bharat Forge's shares continued their winning streak in today's session, edging up by another 0.54% to ₹1,412 each. This brings the cumulative rally over the past two days to 14%.
