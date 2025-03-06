Bharat Forge share price rises 3% on partnership with Taiwan’s Compal Electronics

Stock Market Today: Bharat Forge share price gained almost 3% during intraday trades on Thursday as it announced its subsidiary Kalyani Powertrain inking partnership with Taiwan's Compal Electronics to manufacture servers in India

Bharat Forge in its release on the exchanges on 6 March 2025 said that Kalyani Powertrain has partnered with Taiwan's Compal Electronics to manufacture servers in India

Also Read | Penny stock below Re 1 hits upper circuit despite volatile trends on D-street

Kalyani Powertrain- partnership Bharat Forge said that the two parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop server business using locally manufactured solution in India, echoing the Indian government’s “Make in India” policy. Compal will provide Kalyani Powertrain with technological support related to servers, including overseeing local production, assembly, testing activities, and final sales.

Advertisement

Also Read | Route Mobile share price skyrockets 11% on partnership with Nokia

Kalyani Powertrain, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, that haas entered into a Technology licensing agreement with COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC for manufacturing of X86 platform.

Bharat Forge Vice Chairman & Joint MD Mr. Amit Kalyani, in a statement said: “It gives us an immense pleasure to partner with a global leader of technological products ‘Compal’ for manufacturing servers in India".

This association as per Kalyani will give a strong impetus to India’s manufacturing competitiveness. Kalyani said that are ecstatic and encouraged by the trust they have reposed on Kalyani group for the proposed association.”

Furthermore, in February 2025, Kalyani Powertrain's electronics had announced the launch of Made in India servers from their cutting-edge manufacturing plant in Pune, Maharashtra.

The company stated in a filing with the exchanges that "the factory is poised to stimulate local businesses, attract, and contribute significantly to the region's manufacturing potential."

Advertisement

Bharat Forge share price movement Bharat Forge share price opened at ₹1071.85 on the BSE on Thurday, higher than the previous days closing price of ₹1057.45. Bharat Forge share price touched intraday highs of ₹1089.95 before closing at ₹1086.5 up 2.75%.