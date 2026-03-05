Bharat Forge share price surges 3.5% after sharp jump in North America Class 8 truck orders. Do you own?

Bharat Forge share price gained as much as 3.50% in Thursday's trading session after preliminary data from FTR Intelligence showed that North America’s Class 8 truck net orders jumped to 47,200 units in February, marking a 47% increase from the previous month and a 159% surge compared with the same period last year.

The stock opened at ₹1904 apiece in the early morning session today on NSE, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,841.80 on Wednesday.

What's behind the rally in Bharat Forge shares? Bharat Forge derives a significant portion of its exports from North America, particularly from the commercial and industrial vehicle segments.

According to the FTR report, cited by CNBC TV-18, the overall figure is the highest since September 2022 and marks the third straight month in which total orders have increased by more than 20% compared with the same period last year. It was also significantly higher than the 10-year February average of 24,991 units.

Over the past 12 months, total orders have reached 2,58,466 units, according to the data. The 2026 order season (September 2025–February 2026) recorded a 4% increase from the previous year, showing a notable recovery from the double-digit declines seen earlier in the cycle.

The on-highway segment accounted for the majority of the growth, while both the on-highway and vocational segments contributed meaningfully to the rise in orders on a monthly as well as yearly basis.

“February’s very solid y/y increase in net orders extended the firmer tone that has been building since late last year. While a portion of demand still reflects previously deferred replacement purchases reentering the market, the consistency and breadth of recent order activity suggest momentum is now being driven more meaningfully by improving freight fundamentals,” said Dan Moyer, Senior Analyst, Commercial Vehicles.

Meanwhile, in an exchange filing on March 4, Bharat Forge said that the board has given its approval for availing of an unsecured rupee term loan up to ₹800 crore or ₹8 million.

“We would now like to inform you that the Committee, in its meeting held today i.e. March 4, 2026, has, inter alia, considered and approved availing of unsecured rupee term loan up to an amount of Rs. 8,000,000,000/- (Rupees Eight Thousand Million Only) within the aforesaid overall limit approved by the Board,” the company said in the filing.

The company further informed that the board has also given its in-principal approval for raising funds around ₹2000 crore via term term loan, non-convertible debentures or any other debt instruments.

“The Board had further delegated the necessary authority to Investment Committee – Strategic Business of the Company (“Committee”) to evaluate, finalise and take such actions as may be required in connection with the aforesaid fund-raising,” it added.

Bharat Forge Q3 results 2026 highlights In the last quarter, Bharat Forge's standalone net profit stood at ₹288 crore, marking a decline of nearly 17% from ₹346 crore in the same period last year.

Standalone revenue from operations edged up 0.6% to ₹2,983.7 crore in Q3FY26, compared with ₹2,096 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On a consolidated basis, revenue rose 25% year-on-year to ₹4,343 crore from ₹3,476 crore, while net profit increased 28.2% to ₹273 crore from ₹213 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The quarterly performance was impacted by a one-time expense of ₹55.7 crore in Q3FY26, which weighed on margins.

EBITDA grew 20% to ₹750 crore from ₹624 crore a year ago, though the EBITDA margin softened to 17.3% from 18% in the previous year.

Bharat Forge share price trend Bharat Forge share price has largely remained positive across different time frames and delivered multibagger returns in the long term.

The stock has surged around 21% in a month and 29.57% year-to-date (YTD). Bharat Forge shares have given a significant return of 79.49% in a year.

In fact, the stock has more than doubled investors' money by surging over 130% in three years and 207% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

