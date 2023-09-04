Bharat Forge share price up 36% in the last three months; what should investors do?2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 12:37 PM IST
Bharat Forge's share price hit a 52-week high on Monday. The stock has seen a 42 per cent increase in value over the past year, outperforming the Sensex. Experts believe the stock has further upside potential, but caution that profit booking may occur in the short term.
Bharat Forge share price rose almost 2 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹1,096 in intraday trade on BSE on Monday. The stock opened at ₹1,086 against the previous close of ₹1,078.15 and rose 1.7 per cent to scale its fresh one-year peak of ₹1,096.
