Bharat Forge's share price hit a 52-week high on Monday. The stock has seen a 42 per cent increase in value over the past year, outperforming the Sensex. Experts believe the stock has further upside potential, but caution that profit booking may occur in the short term.

Bharat Forge share price rose almost 2 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹1,096 in intraday trade on BSE on Monday. The stock opened at ₹1,086 against the previous close of ₹1,078.15 and rose 1.7 per cent to scale its fresh one-year peak of ₹1,096.

Over the past year, the shares of a diversified company with interests spanning multiple sectors, including automotive, railways, defence, construction, mining, aerospace, marine, and oil and gas, have been on a remarkably bullish trajectory.

The stock has demonstrated an impressive surge, registering an impressive 42 per cent increase in value within this timeframe. This performance stands in stark contrast to the broader equity benchmark, the Sensex, which has posted a more modest gain of approximately 11 per cent during the same period.

The stock has seen a remarkable acceleration in the last three months. During this relatively short span, the company's stock has experienced a meteoric rise of nearly 36 per cent, showcasing a robust and sustained momentum that has captured the attention of investors and market observers alike.

The stock has been gaining as it is a major player for the defence sector and investor sentiment for the sector has been bullish of late.

Recently, its defence arm, Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd received two export orders worth ₹850 crore. According to the company's exchange statement, its wholly-owned defence arm received two export orders totalling EUR 93.87 million (about ₹850 crores) from friendly nations for the delivery of parts and armoured vehicle chassis to be carried out over an 18-month period.

Meanwhile, Bharat Forge's June quarter numbers came on a healthy line. The company reported a 34 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at ₹213.73 crore in the June quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations was at ₹3,877.27 crore as against ₹2,851.46 crore in the year-ago period.

More upside possible? The stock has gained strongly in recent times which raises the possibility of some profit booking in the short term. However, experts believe the stock is poised to move further upward at this juncture and investors can use the decline to accumulate the stock.

Gaurav Bissa, VP of InCred Equities pointed out Bharat Forge witnessed a fresh swing high breakout around ₹920 level and has moved towards ₹1,100 since then.

"While the stock seems to have achieved short-term targets, the long-term setup looks extremely strong. The stock has witnessed a breakout from the eight-year cup and handle pattern on the monthly charts with potential targets around ₹1,800 level. Investors can use any declines towards ₹1,000 as a buying opportunity for the long term. Short-term traders can ride the trend with stop loss trailed at ₹1,020 level," said Bissa.

On the other hand, Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers observed that at the current Juncture, the stock looks overextended on the daily scale chart as it is trading way above its all-major exponential averages (i.e., 21-50-100-200 day ).

"Even the monthly bottom central pivot range is around ₹985 level. So, as we advance, we can witness some profit booking in Bharat Forge. If already holding, then one should book partial profits. For fresh longs, wait and watch," said Patel.

Bharat Forge technical chart