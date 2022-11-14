Bharat Forge shares fall after Q2 prints. Should you buy this auto stock?

On segment-wise performance, the company recorded revenue of ₹242.8 crore in domestic commercial vehicles in Q2FY23 higher than ₹165.9 crore in Q2FY22. While commercial vehicles export plunged to ₹463 crore in Q2FY23 against ₹478 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, in passenger vehicles, domestic revenue soared to ₹99.3 crore in Q2FY23 versus ₹79.9 crore a year ago same quarter, while exports in this segment came in at ₹242.3 crore against ₹107.3 crore in Q2FY22. Industrial segment domestic revenue rose to ₹339.6 crore in Q2FY23 versus ₹298.9 crore in Q2FY22, while its export came in at ₹361.1 crore slightly lower from ₹368.4 crore in Q2FY22.