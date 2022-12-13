Bharat Forge shares hit fresh 52-week high. Should you buy?

Leading manufacturer of Class 8 trucks, Bharat Forge shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday as analysts turn bullish on the company going forward. In an analysts' meeting, the top management of the company stated a healthy growth outlook across segments by leveraging its investments in diversified businesses. The company aims to become a key player in the core components space alongside expanding its presence in the industrial, electric, and aerospace segments. So far in the day, Bharat Forge shares have jumped nearly 9%. Experts have recommended buying the stock with a target price crossing the ₹1,000 mark.

