Bharat Forge slips after subsidiaries fined €32 million by German regulator

MUMBAI : Shares of Bharat Forge declined as much as 5.35% on Thursday after German competition regulator imposed a fine of €32 million on three local subsidiaries of the company as part of a settlement in two separate investigations.

At 12:30 pm, the scrip traded at ₹532.85 apiece, down 1.11% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was up 0.63% at 46,735.53.

Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

In a BSE filing made after market hours on Wednesday, the company said that its "German subsidiary companies viz. Bharat Forge Aluminiumtechnik GmbH, Bharat Forge CDP GmbH, and Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH reached a settlement with Germany's national competition regulator – Bundeskartellamt (Federal Cartel Office) (FCO) in connection with two separate proceedings."

The investigation in the above two matters pertained to the period between 2004 and 2018 and was initiated by FCO against several companies in Germany.

"In the said matter, the German Subsidiaries have reached settlement in an aggregate amount of Euro 32 million to be paid over the next 5 years. The terms of the settlement are confidential under the applicable laws," the statement added.

According to the statement, the final settlement for Bharat Forge Aluminiumtechnik GmbH was signed earlier today; the settlement for Bharat Forge CDP GmbH and Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH is in the final stage and expected to be signed early next year.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1.32 crore in Q2 FY21 compared with net profit of ₹205.48 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined by 36.2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1376.09 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via