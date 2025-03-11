Can this battered defence stock forge a new path? Only if it cleans house first.
Summary
- Bharat Forge, one of the first private companies to enter the defence sector, is looking to fill a significant gap in India's defence ecosystem: jet engine technology.
- But a high debt-to-equity ratio and a lack of focus on margins and return ratios have kept the stock subdued.
The 15th edition of Aero India, a biennial air show and aviation exhibition, concluded earlier this month. Conducted across 42,000 sq m, with more than 900 exhibitors including 150 foreign companies, it was the biggest Aero India to date. Scores of aircraft and helicopters produced by global and Indian defence majors showcased their abilities at the event.