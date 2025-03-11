Can this battered defence stock forge a new path? Only if it cleans house first.

While the stocks of Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics rose three- to five-fold between April 2024 and February 2025, the recent market correction has erased some of these gains. In the case of Bharat Forge, the erosion of the valuation multiple has been much sharper. So, despite having reasonable exposure to the defence sector, the stock has been a laggard among Indian defence stocks.